Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Trading Up 3.9%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 205,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 285,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

About Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.