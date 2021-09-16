Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Shares Down 4.1%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

