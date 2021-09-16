John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Down 65.7% in August

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HEQ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,030. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

