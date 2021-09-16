John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Down 65.7% in August

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HEQ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,030. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
