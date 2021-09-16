John M. Mcmillin Acquires 1,500 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Director John M. Mcmillin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $17,955.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FREE traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 153,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $469.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,420,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 351,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

