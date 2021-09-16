John M. Mcmillin Acquires 1,500 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Director John M. Mcmillin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $17,955.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FREE traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 153,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $469.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.
About Whole Earth Brands
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
