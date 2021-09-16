John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $312.94

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.94 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57), with a volume of 561,810 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £250.87 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 312.94.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

