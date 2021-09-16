John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $312.94

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.94 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57), with a volume of 561,810 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £250.87 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 312.94.

About John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

