John Mulleady Sells 10,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. 1,319,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

