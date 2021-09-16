John Mulleady Sells 10,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 24th, John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00.
NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. 1,319,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
