Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $75.77 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.