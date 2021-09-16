Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

