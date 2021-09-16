Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,088.48

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,088.48 ($40.35) and traded as low as GBX 2,672 ($34.91). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,687 ($35.11), with a volume of 887,624 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JMAT. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,986.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,088.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) per share, with a total value of £366.48 ($478.81).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

