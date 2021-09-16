Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.10 and last traded at $75.10. 1,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JMPLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

