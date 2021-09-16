Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66,258.89

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $66,258.89 and approximately $11,934.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00064812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00144171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00831257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047158 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

