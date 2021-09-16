Jonathan M. Parnell Buys 2,136 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) insider Jonathan M. Parnell acquired 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATCX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,648. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 26.7% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

ATCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

