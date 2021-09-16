Jonathan M. Parnell Buys 2,136 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) insider Jonathan M. Parnell acquired 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ATCX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,648. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.37.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ATCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
