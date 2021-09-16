JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €40.90 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €40.90 ($48.12) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

