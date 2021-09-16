JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.25. 511,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,687,149. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $472.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average is $156.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

