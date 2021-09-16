JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.99. The company had a trading volume of 216,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,687,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average of $156.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.