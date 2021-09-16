JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 58,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 153,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.87. 622,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,687,149. The firm has a market cap of $474.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

