JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $515.00

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 525376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526 ($6.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of £432.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 578.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 631.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.