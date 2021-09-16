JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $61.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85.

