JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291,926 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 536,293 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after purchasing an additional 605,378 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 413,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

