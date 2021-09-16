Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.95

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.95 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.66 ($0.20). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 15.66 ($0.20), with a volume of 8,924,012 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £351.64 million and a PE ratio of 10.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.32.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.