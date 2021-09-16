Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6,609.61

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,609.61 ($86.35) and traded as high as GBX 7,200 ($94.07). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 7,040 ($91.98), with a volume of 1,484 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JDG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £444.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,609.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,281.71.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

