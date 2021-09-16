Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $965,097.00

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $32.28 million and approximately $965,097.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00803275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars.

