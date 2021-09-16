JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.53 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and $630,653.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00120920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00174592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.15 or 0.07343851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,694.16 or 0.99585941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.57 or 0.00848914 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,167,484 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.