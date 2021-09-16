Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Up 197.7% in August

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jupai by 33.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jupai in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jupai in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JP opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Jupai has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

