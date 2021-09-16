Jupiter 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.10 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00072662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00122381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00176891 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.68 or 0.07527276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,971.03 or 0.99895749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00871501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

