JUST Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $224.37 million and $132.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00121347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00175558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.53 or 0.07392673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.70 or 0.99701137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.58 or 0.00858793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

