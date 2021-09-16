JustBet Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2,797.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, JustBet has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00175219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.84 or 0.07407640 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,849.08 or 0.99961927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00853012 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.