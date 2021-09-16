Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Shares Down 2.7%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 305,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 468,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

About Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

