Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Update

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KNNNF opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Kainos Group has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

