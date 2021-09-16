Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $119.97

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $119.97, but opened at $115.70. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $115.22, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands.

KALU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.68.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,992. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.