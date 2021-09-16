Kalata Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges. Kalata has a market cap of $6.97 million and $2.09 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalata has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00122825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00176136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.36 or 0.07518686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.22 or 0.99683904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.00872820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

