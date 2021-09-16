Kalmar (KALM) Hits Market Cap of $7.42 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00005218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $634,255.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00072865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00123254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00175979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.52 or 0.07516127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,562.02 or 1.00036416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.83 or 0.00870409 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,988,976 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.