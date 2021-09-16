Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $281.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.51.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

