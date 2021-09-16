Katalyo Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $199,670.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00074147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00121617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00176423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.84 or 0.07455201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.46 or 0.99662506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.49 or 0.00858457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

