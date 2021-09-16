Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

In other Katapult news, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,352.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of KPLT opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. Katapult has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

