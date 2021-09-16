Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, an increase of 188.4% from the August 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 156,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 64,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 311,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

