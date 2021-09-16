KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.97

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 51415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get KDDI alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KDDI Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.