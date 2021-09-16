Keep Network Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $279.33 million and approximately $54.03 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00143719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00824719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

