Keep4r Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $545,536.85 and $1,471.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00013147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00142886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00814342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047194 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

