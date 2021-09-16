KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading Down 5% This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $196.52 or 0.00412120 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $121.38 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00062975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00142249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00800408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047063 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.