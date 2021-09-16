Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

K stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

