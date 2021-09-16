Kelman Lazarov Inc. Buys 19,840 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.40% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

