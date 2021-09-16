Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,087 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after buying an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,023,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,699,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,057,000.

SCHV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

