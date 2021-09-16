Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $30.46 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 10.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $30,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.08. 2,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,668. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $91.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.