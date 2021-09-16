Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $34.78 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,737 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $34,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 19,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $77.04.

