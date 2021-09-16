Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,418,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,945,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 798,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.40. 78,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,709. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.