Kelman Lazarov Inc. Purchases 22,415 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 232,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 201,396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,881,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,318,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,394. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

