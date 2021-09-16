Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 10,413 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

RWL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,805. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

