Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 2,280 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.54 and a 200-day moving average of $267.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.