Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 32,465 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,465 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,047. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.